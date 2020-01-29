Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $499.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $287.58 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,437,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

