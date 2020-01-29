Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 383,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 197,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

