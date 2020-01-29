Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 383,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 197,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit