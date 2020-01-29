ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

CCXI traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. 248,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

