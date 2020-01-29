Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 5.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 58,461,266 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,475,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,105,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

