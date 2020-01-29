Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

