Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $830.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $829.77.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $877.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $519.09 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $849.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

