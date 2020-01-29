Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

