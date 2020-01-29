Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,253. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

