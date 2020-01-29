Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

