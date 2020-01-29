Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,678 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $146,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 4,744,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.