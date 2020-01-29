Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Plans GBX 1.33 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CSH traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.80 ($1.29). 796,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,479. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $606.47 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.97.
