Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Plans GBX 1.33 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CSH traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.80 ($1.29). 796,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,479. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $606.47 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.97.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

