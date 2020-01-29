Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CLX opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clorox by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

