Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,379. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.82. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

