Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Down 5.3%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $54.68, 901,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 771,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,202 shares of company stock worth $22,690,519 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 222,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cognex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

