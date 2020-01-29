Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $315.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $383.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 265,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. Coherent has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit