Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $315.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $383.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 265,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. Coherent has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

