Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Price Target Cut to GBX 475 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CFX traded up GBX 20.33 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430.33 ($5.66). 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 449.56. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Colefax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

