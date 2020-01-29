Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CFX traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.66). 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. Colefax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.56.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Colefax Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

