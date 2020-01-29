Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CBAN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.68. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

