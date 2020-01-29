Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Creative Planning increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.