Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,948,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

