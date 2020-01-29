Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. 487,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

