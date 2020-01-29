Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNST stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 20,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 6.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $841,741.12. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $695,475.00. Insiders have sold a total of 302,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,765,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

