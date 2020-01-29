Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,829,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,083. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.