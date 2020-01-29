Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.76 ($1.96) and last traded at A$2.77 ($1.96), approximately 4,806,211 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93.

About Costa Group (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit