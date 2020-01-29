Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.76 ($1.96) and last traded at A$2.77 ($1.96), approximately 4,806,211 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93.

About Costa Group (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

