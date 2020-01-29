Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,678. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after buying an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 140.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

