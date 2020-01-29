Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

