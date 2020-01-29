Court Place Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $290.32 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.61.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

