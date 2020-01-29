Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.