Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $85.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.59.
CR opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings
