Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $85.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.59.

CR opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

