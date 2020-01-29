Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.9 million.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 1,860,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Cree has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

