Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases $13,585.00 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 10,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.