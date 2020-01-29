Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 9,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.06% and a return on equity of 73.28%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

