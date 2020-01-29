CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.97

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 417023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

