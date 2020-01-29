Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901,093.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $901,093.00 and $4,218.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00639434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,410,419 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.