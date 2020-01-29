Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,942. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.