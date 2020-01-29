CYBR Token Reaches One Day Volume of $180.00 (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CYBR Token has a market cap of $494,679.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYBR Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CYBR Token

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken . The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

