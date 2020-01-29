Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CELP. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cypress Energy Partners stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

