D. R. Horton Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.32.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,074,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $13,780,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

