DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNST. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 261,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Renasant by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

