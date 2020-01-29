Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. 3,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,777. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.