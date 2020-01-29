Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Down 7.8%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 731,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,678,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience accounts for 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.