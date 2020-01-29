Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. 7,264,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

