Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 313,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

