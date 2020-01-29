Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $14.20 on Wednesday, hitting $218.96. 1,233,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $165.77 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

