Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BFS stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 109,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

