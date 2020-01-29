Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.67 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Cobinhood and TOPBTC. Decentraland has a market cap of $38.67 million and $7.51 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, AirSwap, Mercatox, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Huobi, DragonEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, HitBTC, UEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, BigONE, LATOKEN, Bibox, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

