Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TACO opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

