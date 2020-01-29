Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 5.1%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.96, 1,794,180 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,220,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 135,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

