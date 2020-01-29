Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNR. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,243,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.