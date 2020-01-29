DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DHI Group by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DHI Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

